Students at George Mason’s Antonin Scalia Law School Call for Minority Scholarships, Social Justice Forums

Students at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University are demanding that administrators establish a scholarship fund for minority students. The student activists behind the push have demanded a response from officials by the end of this week.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University have called on administrators to enact a series of “social justice” initiatives, including a full-tuition scholarship for minority students.

The petition, which was signed by various student organizations at the law school, includes a wide-ranging list of demands. The petition demands that university officials respond with a public statement by this Friday.

“We ask that the Antonin Scalia Law School raise funds and provide full tuition merit scholarships for diverse candidates, particularly for Black students and all students of color, with good standing as the only requirement for renewal,” the petition reads.

“We ask that the Antonin Scalia Law School host a monthly forum open for all students to address concerns about racism and other diversity and inclusion issues. These forums should always be attended by the Dean, other administrators, and faculty representatives,” the petition continues.

Justice Antonin Scalia was consistently argued against affirmative action policies at American universities and colleges. During oral arguments for Fisher v. University of Texas in 2015, Scalia reiterated his position on affirmative action.

“There are those who contend that it does not benefit African-Americans to get them into the University of Texas, where they do not do well, as opposed to having them go to a less-advanced school, a slower-track school where they do well…. I’m just not impressed by the fact that the Univerity of Texas may have fewer [African-American students],” Scalia said. “Maybe it ought to have fewer.… I don’t think it stands to reason that it’s a good for the University of Texas to admit as many blacks as possible.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.