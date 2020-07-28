Google Censors Breitbart YouTube Video of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conference

Google-owned video platform YouTube has removed a video posted by Breitbart News of a recent press conference held in D.C. by the group America’s Frontline Doctors.

Breitbart News reported last night that the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe censored a video initially livestreamed by Breitbart News of a press conference held Monday afternoon in Washington D.C. by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) was featured at the event and doctors at the event shared their views on the coronavirus pandemic and the medical community’s treatment of the virus.

The video accumulated over 17 million views on Facebook within 8 hours and had 185,000 concurrent viewers at the time it was streamed. On YouTube, a video from the event received 80,000 views before being removed by the platform for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

The event was hosted by the organization America’s Frontline Doctors, a group founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board-certified physician and attorney, and is comprised of medical doctors. The event’s information page states: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

YouTube’s removal of the clip came shortly after Facebook removed the video from its platform, with Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone telling New York Times reported Kevin Roose that the video was removed “for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.”

Yes, we removed it for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) July 28, 2020

Google did not respond to a Breitbart News request for comment.

