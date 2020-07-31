Auburn African American Literature Professor: ‘F*ck Every Single Cop’

Incoming professor Jesse Goldberg, who will teach “African American & American Literature and Composition” at Auburn University, took to social media to proclaim, “fuck every single cop,” before urging police officers to “refuse to do their job and quit.” A university spokesperson told Breitbart News that “Goldberg’s comments inexcusable and completely counter to Auburn values.”

Incoming professor Jesse A. Goldberg has not even begun teaching his first semester at Auburn University, but has already started inflicting controversy onto the institution, according to a report by Yellowhammer News.

“Fuck every single cop. Every single one,” tweeted Goldberg on Wednesday. “The only ethical choice for any cop to make at this point is to refuse to do their job and quit.”

“The police do not protect people. They protect capital,” he added. “They are instruments of violence on behalf of capital.”

The report added that Goldberg’s tweet has since been deleted, and his Twitter account has been set to private.

In his Twitter bio, the professor describes himself as, “Lecturer @ Auburn U | Black Studies, Critical Prison Studies, Queer Theory, American Literature | Abolitionist | martial artist | views are mine | he/him/his.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg’s Facebook cover photo displays an image of a poem entitled, “Against the Police.”

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Goldberg echoed the sentiments shared in his initial since-deleted tweet, reports Yellowhammer News.

“ACAB. Yes, all. Police do not protect people. They protect capital,” said the professor in his Facebook post.

ACAB is an acronym that stands for “all cops are bastards.”

“Cops are instruments of violence on behalf of capital,” continued Goldberg. “Literally the only ethical decision for a cop in this moment is to refuse to do their job, to quit. The only good cop is a cop who quits.”

Auburn University executive director of Public Affairs Brian Keeter told Breitbart News in a statement that the university finds “Goldberg’s comments inexcusable and completely counter to Auburn values.”

Keeter continued:

Hate speech of any kind is simply wrong. Auburn is fully committed to the fundamental right of free speech, but we do not support hateful words or actions that degrade, disrespect or exclude. Especially during these difficult times in our nation, it’s vital that we reject crude stereotypes and work together to foster mutual understanding and respect within our communities.

“Auburn officials are considering options available to the university,” he concluded.

