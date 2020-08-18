U. of Virginia Makes Students Sign Coronavirus Contract Controlling Off-Campus Behavior

Students at the University of Virginia are now required to sign an agreement that bounds them to certain coronavirus safety requirements. Per the contract, students are required to follow the safety rules even when they leave the university’s campus.

According to a local news report, students at the University of Virginia will be required to sign a coronavirus safety agreement that requires students to practice social distancing on campus. Students will also be required to wear masks in accordance with state policy.

The agreement, which students will be required to sign before they can begin their semester, makes students promise to refrain from activities that recklessly threaten the health of the University of Virginia community.

I understand that my failure to adhere to University policies or public health measures and participating in activities or behaviors that intentionally or recklessly threaten the health and safety of our community may result in disciplinary proceedings and sanctions including barring my physical presence and participation in any classes, programs, or related activities, using any or all University facilities, suspension and/or dismissal from the University.

Tim Heaphy, the attorney for the University of Virginia, said that the agreement bounds students to the agreement even when they step off the university’s grounds.

“And this is enforceable not just on Grounds, but in the Charlottesville-Albemarle community as well,” Heaphy said. “It isn’t as if students, when they walk off the grounds of the university can take off their mask or have large gatherings. Those rules continue to apply to them when they are in the community.”

Heaphy said that students will face sanctions if they engage in repeated violations of the agreement.

“If someone isn’t wearing a mask and it is a potentially inadvertent or forgetful matter, our hope is that they will be reminded [then adhere] to the rules,” Heaphy said. “However, when there is persistent violations or refusal to comply or a one-time very serious violation, that could potentially result in a suspension for the university immediately or a longer adjudicative process with sanctions.”

