College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Georgetown U. and Obama Family Tennis Coach Faces Additional Charges

A former Georgetown University tennis coach is facing additional charges in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal this week. Coach Gordon Ernst, who has also served as the Obama family tennis coach, now faces three counts of federal programs bribery, three counts of filing false tax returns, aiding and abetting wire and mail fraud, and racketeering conspiracy amongst other charges.

According to a local news report, former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst received additional charges on Tuesday in connection to the college admissions scandal which rocked the country last year.

Breitbart News reported in May 2019 that Ernst had allegedly accepted $2.7 million from wealthy parents in exchange for admission to Georgetown University. Ernst reportedly helped 12 students gain admission to the university by recruiting them to the tennis team. However, many of the students admitted by Ernst as part of the scheme never played tennis at Georgetown.

At the time, Ernst was indicted on racketeering, federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges. Now, Ernst faces several additional charges including aiding and abetting wire and mail fraud and mail fraud conspiracy.

In a statement, the university attempted to distance itself from Ernst. “Georgetown University is deeply disappointed to learn that former Tennis Coach Gordon Ernst is alleged to have committed criminal acts against the University that constitute an unprecedented breach of trust,” the university wrote in a statement last May.

Breitbart News reported last March that the University of Southern California had fired its water polo coach after it was revealed that he had allegedly taken bribes in exchange for admission to the university. Coach Jovan Vavic reportedly shuffled recruited students onto the water polo in exchange for donations from parents.

