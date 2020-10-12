Roof Flies Off New Tesla Model Y on First Drive Home

A recent report claims that the roof flew off a Tesla Model Y on its first drive home from the factory, the latest in a long line of stories of poor Tesla quality control.

Jalopnik reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has dealt with a number of quality control issues in the past, with reports of car panel misalignment and Model Y owners discovering what Jalopnik called “Home Depot shit” being used to mount critical engine parts. Now, the roof of a brand new Model Y allegedly just flew off as the new owner attempted to drive the car home.

Even Jalopnik seems shocked by this latest lapse in Tesla’s quality control writing:

I know we’ve covered Tesla’s chronic quality control issues here before, and I realize that among hardcore Tesla-stans this may feel like we’re picking on Tesla unfairly but in our defense, Tesla really does have some terrible quality issues. Sometimes we get a really dramatic and baffling issue, like this one where the fucking roof flew off a brand-new Model Y while the car was being driven home. Yes. The roof flew off.

The Model Y without its roof can be seen in the tweet below, posted by the son of the vehicle owner.

Hey @elonmusk why didn't you tell us that Tesla sells convertibles now? Because the roof of our brand new model Y fell off on the highway pic.twitter.com/s8YNnu7m9L — Nathaniel (@TheNastyNat) October 5, 2020

The person who posted the video also posted to Reddit’s Tesla Lounge subreddit discussing the issue, writing:

My dad bought a brand new model Y today, and he brought me along to pick it up just in case he needed help with any tech problems. Everything was going fine and we were driving back home when we started to hear a ton of wind. I thought maybe a window was open but a minute later the entire glass roof just blew off. After a brief panic we turned around and drove the new Tesla convertible back to the dealership. When we got back we called highway patrol to tell them that there was a car roof somewhere on the 580, but somebody might have gotten into an accident, I’m not sure. The manager at the dealership said that either the seal for the roof was faulty, or the factory just … forgot to seal the roof on? I can’t imagine how something as big as the roof not being attached could make it past quality control. If this is a recurring problem a lot of people could get hurt. Has this ever happened before?

The Model Y has a large glass panoramic sunroof which is made entirely of glass which is usually held on with industrial adhesives. But it appears that when the sealant was applied at Tesla’s factory there was an issue with the sealant itself, the application, or both. Regardless of the cause, the new car suffered a catastrophic failure resulting in the large glass sunroof launched itself into traffic as the new owners drove down the highway.

Jalopnik notes in their article: “As usual, we reached out to Tesla for comment, and, as usual, we’ll hear nothing back. Because we never do.”

