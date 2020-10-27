Study: 97 Percent of UPenn Faculty Donations Go to Democrats

A study published by Campus Reform this week revealed that the faculty and staff at the University of Pennsylvania overwhelmingly donate to Democratic candidates. According to public data from the Federal Election Commission, over 97 percent of faculty and staff donations from the Ivy League institution went to Democrats.

According to a study by Campus Reform, the vast majority of faculty and staff members at UPenn went to Democratic candidates in 2019 and 2020. ActBlue, a fundraising platform for Democratic candidates, was the main recipient of donations from the faculty, staff, and administration at the University of Pennsylvania.

The analysis revealed that 97.6 percent of campaign contributions from faculty, staff, and administrators, at UPenn, went to Democratic campaign and PACs. 2.4 percent of contributions went to Republican candidates and PACs.

Of the 715 donations made by faculty members that were counted in the study, only 11 were made to Republican candidates or organizations. Similarly, only 2.8 percent of donations by administrations went to Republican causes. A similar percentage of university staff members donated to Republican candidates in 2019 and 2020.

Breitbart News reported in October on a recent study that revealed that Democratic faculty members at UPenn outnumber their Republican colleagues by a ratio of 13 to 1. Only 14 members of the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania are registered as Republicans.

