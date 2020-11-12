Texas May Force Students that Fail Online Classes to Return to School

The state of Texas may force students to return to school if they receive poor grades in their online classes. According to new guidelines published by the state’s education department, students can be required to physically return to school if they are close to failing three or more classes. One school district in the state reports that 25 percent of students are failing two or more online classes.

According to a local news report, students in Texas may be required to physically return to school if they are struggling in their online courses. Various studies conducted this year have revealed that students around the nation that are participating in remote learning are generally performing at a lower rate of academic success.

Although the new rule allows schools to force students to physically return to school, some districts have already pushed back. The Houston Independent School District announced this week that they are still considering whether or not they will require struggling students to physically return to school.

“Houston ISD is aware of new guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding students who are struggling with academics and/or attendance and is in the process of evaluating it,” the Houston school district said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of students and staff remains at the forefront of all decision-making.”

But a change may be necessary for some students. Danny Massey, the superintendent of the Brazosport Independent School District, said that students have struggled academically since classes moved online. This fall, a quarter of students in the district are failing two or more courses.

“We have 25% of our at-home learners failing two or more courses,” Massey said. “We need them back in school.”

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that remote learning has “failed the coronavirus test. The Journal authors “reported a variety of reasons for the failure of virtual learning in America: students with no Internet access, teachers with no experience with remote technology; and lack of parental supervision, among them.”

