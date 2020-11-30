Pennsylvania Elementary School Principal Claims She Was Fired over Conservative Facebook Memes

An elementary school principal in Pennsylvania claims she was fired over a series of conservative Facebook posts. Amy Sacks was removed in July from her position as principal of Evergreen Elementary School in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. According to her lawyer, “Like millions of Americans over the last year Amy posted political memes opposing Joe Biden and other Democrats, while supporting the police and Republican candidates, on her private Facebook account.”

According to a report by the College Fix, former Evergreen Elementary School Principal Amy Sacks was terminated from her position after one of her Facebook posts was criticized by a member of the community. Now, Sacks is suing her former employer, alleging a violation of her First Amendment rights.

“Due to Covid, we’re gonna need people to riot from home and destroy your own shit,” one of Sacks’ posts read. Another meme posted by Sacks suggested that congressional leaders like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are “professional looters.”

Sacks says that the district’s superintendent eventually told her that she was terminated because her Facebook posts were “offensive, unacceptable, “unprofessional,” and “racist.” The superintendent said that she had been made aware of Sacks’ Facebook posts after being notified by an angry parent.

In a statement, Sacks’ attorney Frances Malofiy argued that Sacks was unlawfully terminated from her position over her conservative views. Malofiy claims that the district’s decision to fire Sacks was a violation of the First Amendment.

“Like millions of Americans over the last year Amy posted political memes opposing Joe Biden and other Democrats, while supporting the police and Republican candidates, on her private Facebook account,” the statement reads. “As a public employee, Dr. Sacks’ private expression is protected by the First Amendment, and also by Board Policies 320 and 321 which encourage employees to privately participate in politics and civics.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.