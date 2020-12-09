College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Calls Herself ‘Poster Child’ of ‘White Privilege’

Actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, said in an interview this week that she is the “poster child of white privilege.” Giannulli ducked media requests for months after her parents paid a $500,000 bribe to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. In August, Gianulli’s mother was sentenced to two months in prison over her involvement in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal.

According to a report by InStyle, Olivia Jade Giannulli is finally ready to speak about the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. This week, Giannulli participated in an interview with Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

Breitbart News reported extensively on the scandal, which implicated corporate executives, Hollywood actors, and a real estate tycoon. Some spent millions of dollars to secure positions at top universities for their children. Others, such as Loughlin, falsely portrayed their children as star athletes in order to secure admission offers.

In her interview, Giannulli said that there is no excuse for her parent’s participation in the scheme. “What hasn’t been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened, because what happened was wrong,” Giannulli said in the interview. “I think every single person in my family can say ‘that was messed up, that was a big mistake.’”

However, Giannulli admits that, initially, she did not understand why the public was upset with her parents. Now, after a period of reflection, Giannulli claims that she understands that she is the “poster child of white privilege.”

“When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking ‘how are people mad about this?’ In the bubble I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff … So many advantages,” Giannulli said. Giannulli, 21, said that she believes she deserves a second chance. “What’s so important to me is to now learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed, and punished, and never given a second chance. I’m 21 — I feel like I deserve a second chance, to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.