Carnegie Mellon Students Target Ric Grenell with Death Threat

Former Trump administration official Ric Grenell reportedly received death threats from two students that want Grenell removed from his visiting scholar role at Carnegie Mellon University. Two female students reportedly discussed their plan to kill Grenell in a since-deleted conversion on social media.

According to a report by the Washington Examiner, law enforcement officials are investigating a death threat against Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence under President Trump.

In a comment, a spokesperson for Carnegie Mellon said that authorities are investigating the students that published the threatening tweets. “CMU investigates alleged incidents like this and contacts interested parties as part of such investigations,” the spokesperson said.

In a comment to Breitbart News, Grenell said that he is grateful that law enforcement agencies were able to quickly address the threat.

“I am thankful for the law enforcement community’s quick action. This episode only highlights the urgent need for our academic institutions to stop the intolerant cancel culture mob from their threats of physical harm, vandalism and violence,” Grenell said. “Tolerance and diversity are about allowing people to think differently, and encouraging other viewpoints to be heard, not finding a safe space to hear the same views from people who think like you.”

Breitbart News reported that 30 student organizations at Carnegie Mellon University signed a letter that urged administrators to cut ties with Grenell, who was appointed to a role at the university’s Institute for Politics and Intelligence earlier this year.

The letter accused Grenell of espousing “sinophobia,” or an anti-Chinese sentiment over a tweet in which Grenell referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese flu.”

“Mr. Grenell has damaged, and continues to damage, our reputation, our code of ethics, our community, and critical democratic institutions. We, the students of Carnegie Mellon University, condemn Mr. Grenell’s actions. His continued presence in our community is unacceptable,” the letter reads.

