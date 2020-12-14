Police: Death of Grand Valley State U. Student Is ‘Suspicious’

A student at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, was found dead on campus over the weekend. Campus police have described the circumstances surrounding the student’s death as “suspicious.”

According to a local news report, a student was found dead near a campus athletic field at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. The student’s body was discovered by a runner on Saturday morning.

Grand Valley Police Department Captain Jeffery Stoll said that the student’s death was “suspicious.” Stoll announced that his department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We have been able to identify some information, so we’re moving forward with (the investigation), but there’s still a lot to review and people to talk to and connect with,” Stoll said.

Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella said that the student’s death is a “shocking” event to all members of the community.

“This is a jarring and shocking event for all of us. This tragedy reminds us of the importance of each member of our university community. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your support to those who have lost a friend and fellow student,” Mantella said in a statement.

