Twitter Buys Out ‘Breaker’ Podcast App to Expand Audio Features

Twitter recently acquired the social broadcasting app Breaker as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its audio features. Breaker, a podcast app, gained steam after becoming one of the first podcast platforms on which users could comment and follow their friends. Breaker’s functions will be incorporated into a product called Twitter Spaces.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the popular podcast Breaker has been acquired by Twitter as part of an effort by Twitter to expand its audio tools. Breaker’s executives and employees will be moving to Twitter as part of the sale agreement.

Breaker CEO Erik Berlin said that he is looking forward to working with Twitter on its audio communication tools.

“Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” Berlin wrote. “We’re impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit at Twitter and enthusiastic about the new experiences that the team is creating.”

“We believe podcasting has a bright future, and we were grateful to have the opportunity to play a small part in it,” Berlin added.

As part of the deal, the Breaker platform will shut down on January 15. Existing users will be able to transfer their subscriptions to other podcast platforms before the shutdown.

Breitbart News reported last week that Amazon has purchased the Wondery podcast network for $300 million. The network, which produces popular podcasts like Dirty John, Dr. Death, and Business Wars will be incorporated into the Amazon Music platform.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.