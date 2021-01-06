Report: Amazon Wants to Monitor Your Sleep

E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly developing a new Alexa-powered device to track and detect sleep apnea according to a recent report.

A recent report from Business Insider claims that e-commerce and tech giant Amazon is working on a new Alexa-powered device that can track and detect sleep apnea. The device is said to be palm-sized and is designed to sit on a nightstand and use contactless technology to monitor sleep apnea.

The device will reportedly primarily use millimeter-wave radar to track sleeping and breathing patterns of users and detect subtle changes in their movements that could be the result of stoppages of breathing associated with sleep apnea.

The project has been codenamed “Brahms,” according to insiders with direct knowledge. The name is likely a reference to Johannes Brahms, the german compose who wrote “Lullaby,” and was suspected of also suffering from sleep apnea.

The new sleep-tracking device will reportedly connect to other devices and send notifications through a separate app. The prototype for the device reportedly looks like a standing hexagonal pad connected to a metal wire base.

Amazon has grown its team in charge of building the sleep-tracking device over the past year and has increased its scope to bring the application and cloud-development services in-house instead of relying on external teams within Amazon. It has also expanded its team in Mumbai hiring a number of software and infrastructure developers in India.

Amazon reportedly expects to leverage its advanced machine-learning capability and cloud infrastructure abilities to develop more in-depth sleep-analysis programs that cover other sleeping disorders, according to one source.

