San Francisco Police Prepare for Possible Protest at Twitter HQ

San Francisco police are reportedly preparing for a possible pro-Trump demonstration at Twitter’s headquarters today following the recent permanent blacklisting of President Donald Trump’s account.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that police are bracing themselves for a possible protest at Twitter HQ following the suspension of President Trump’s Twitter account last week. A San Francisco Police Department spokesman stated that the department is aware of a possible demonstration on the 1300 block of Market Street.

Police have reportedly contacted Twitter representatives and plan to have sufficient resources to respond to demonstrations and any calls they may receive across the city. A Twitter spokesperson stated that the company’s main priority is worker safety, telling the Chronicle: “While we respect people’s right to express their views, we’ve been transparent about the factors leading up to our decision last week.”

The San Francisco Police Department declined to answer whether or not there was any indication that protestors would be coming from out of the state or how many they expected to appear, stating that policy prevents them from discussing police planning and strategy.

A number of users on the independent pro-Trump forum TheDonald.win have called for supporters to gather outside Twitter’s HQ on Monday morning to protest the company’s permanent ban of President Trump. In a post on Saturday, one user allegedly advised attendees of the protest to bring megaphones and whistles, wear body cameras, and carry zip ties to “citizen arrest violent agitators.”

Businesses near Twitter’s HQ reportedly told the Chronicle they plan to maintain scheduled business hours on Monday.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com