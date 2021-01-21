Report: Apple Is Partnering with Kia on Self-Driving Cars

Apple is partnering with Korean vehicle manufacturer Kia to develop the tech giant planned self-driving electric cars according to a recent report.

Breitbart News reported last year that the tech giant Apple plans to move forward with self-driving car technology, aiming to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 that will utilize the company’s own battery technology.

Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have reportedly progressed inconsistently since 2014 when the team behind the project designed its initial vehicle. Apple drew back the effort at one point to focus on software and reassess the project’s goals.

Apple veteran Doug Field, who has worked at Elon Musk’s Tesla, returned to oversee Project Titan in 2018 and laid off 190 from the team in 2019. Apple has reportedly progressed the project enough since then to aim to build a vehicle for consumers.

A report from Reuters via the Korean publication Edaily now states that Hyundai motor, the parent company behind Hyundai and Kia, plans to have its Kia division work on the Apple vehicle. The brand is also reportedly looking at cooperation with foreign companies in the self-driving and electric vehicle industry.

Apple is reportedly working hard on breakthrough electric vehicle battery technology and automated driving systems in an attempt to dominate the growing electric vehicle market. Apple has no previous history of auto manufacturing which appears to be the main reason the company has chosen to partner with a seasoned automaker.

Whether or not the venture will pay off remains to be seen. Breitbart News will continue to follow the story closely.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com