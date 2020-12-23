Apple Wants to Build Cars by 2024

Tech giant Apple is reportedly moving forward with self-driving car technology and plans to produce a passenger vehicle including its own proprietary battery technology by 2024.

Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have reportedly progressed inconsistently since 2014 when the team behind the project designed its own vehicle. Apple drew back the effort at one point to focus on software and reassess the project’s goals.

Apple veteran Doug Field, who has worked at Elon Musk’s Tesla, returned to oversee Project Titan in 2018 and laid off 190 from the team in 2019. Apple has reportedly progressed the project enough since then to aim to build a vehicle for consumers.

Apple plans to build a personal vehicle for the mass market differs from that of rivals such as Alphabet Inc’s Waymo which aims to build robo-taxis to transport passengers for a driverless taxi service.

A key component of Apple’s strategy is a new battery design that it’s believed could “radically” reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range. Apple’s unique position as one of the biggest tech giants in the world affords the company the time and money needed to mass-produce vehicle’s for consumers without making a profit for some time.

An individual who worked on Project Titan stated: “If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone.”

