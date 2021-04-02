YouTube Forces Political Videos It Doesn’t Like into ‘Private’ Mode

Google-owned YouTube is now forcing politically dissident videos into “private” mode only, limiting viewership only to the video’s uploader and preventing them from being seen by a public audience.

The Google-owned video hosting platform recently censored a video from Republican candidate Laura Loomer in this manner.

YouTube informed Loomer of the act of censorship in a message to the candidate, who ran for Congress in Donald Trump’s home district of FL-21 in 2020, and who plans to do so again in 2022.

The censored video was titled “Why Does The Left Blame White People for Everything?” and had been available on Loomer’s channel without incident for three years.

“The video they cited is three years old!,” said Loomer in a post on Gab. “More political censorship and discrimination from Big Tech!”

“Content locked as private won’t appear on your channel or in search results, and it won’t be visible to other users,” YouTube informed Loomer.

The Google-owned platform alleged that Loomer violated its “violent or graphic content policy” with the video, telling the candidate that she would need to make changes to the video before it could be made public again.

Aside from perhaps Donald Trump himself, Loomer is one of the most censored mainstream Republican candidates in the U.S. She has been banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, PayPal, Venmo, Uber, and Lyft. Most recently, she was banned from Stripe, an online payment processor that competes with PayPal.

Censorship of Republicans by Big Tech platforms is escalating. In January, while still President, Donald Trump was removed from most major platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The censorship of a world leader drew international outcry against Silicon Valley.

Public trust in Big Tech companies continues to decline, recently reaching an all-time low for American consumers.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.