Apple’s Next TV Product Will Watch You with Built-In Camera

Tech giant Apple is reportedly building a new Apple TV device with a built-in camera and speaker that will face the user.

Bloomberg reports that tech giant Apple is in the early stages of building a new TV device with a built-in camera and speaker. The most recent Apple TV home media device was released in 2016 and hasn’t been updated in some time while Amazon, Google, and Roku regularly release new streaming boxes and media sticks.

The Masters of the Universe’s attempt at innovation in the home media device market is a streaming device with a built-in camera facing the users. It appears the aim of this would be to allow users to make FaceTime calls to other Apple device users and video chat via their television.

Apple isn’t the first company to consider this idea, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube supports webcams but does not have a webcam built into it while the Facebook Portal TV device has a built-in camera. Bloomberg noted that the company may not go ahead with the project and it is still in the early stages of development.

In September, Bloomberg reported that the Silicon Valley giant was expected to announce a new Apple TV with an improved remote control and a faster processor at some point in 2021.

In 2020, Tim Cook’s company combined its HomePod and Apple TV engineering groups in 2020 and combined the software that runs both devices, hinting that Apple may eventually integrate the hardware lines. This could see Apple TV devices having similar functionalities to Appel’s HomePod smart speakers.

In 2020 Apple only held 2 percent of the TV streaming device market, according to Strategy Analytics, while the HomePod smart speaker accounted for less than ten percent of the smart speaker market for most of its existence.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com