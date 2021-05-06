Twitter Blacklists Account Mirroring Posts from Donald Trump’s Website

Twitter banned an account themed around Donald Trump’s new communications platform, even though Trump’s team denies that they set up the account. The Masters of the Universe called the account a case of “ban evasion.”

Trump launched his new website, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” yesterday. The platform allows the president to communicate directly to his followers.

Shortly afterwards, an account seemingly linked to the website, @DJTDesk appeared on Twitter, only to be swiftly banned by the far-left platform. However, a source at Team Trump told the New York Post that they were not responsible for the creation of the account.

A Twitter spokesperson told the Post that the account violated its ban evasion policy, implying that simply promoting material linked to a suspended account is grounds for termination.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” said Twitter.

In one of the first posts on his new platform, Trump condemned Big Tech companies for censoring his accounts

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” wrote Trump. “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

In the final months of the Trump administration, officials conducted a last-minute effort to tackle Big Tech censorship via the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Former FCC chairman Ajit Pai killed those efforts, claiming the process had started too late to be implemented before Trump left office.

