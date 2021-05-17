Georgia’s University System Rejects Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate for Students, Staff

The University System of Georgia has rejected a coronavirus vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff on all of its 26 campuses.

“Institutions are not responsible for assessing current Covid-19 vaccination rates for their institution,” the University of Georgia System said in its latest public health guidance.

The guidelines also noted that “USG institutions will continue to ensure vaccine availability to faculty, staff, and students either through vaccination opportunities on campus or in partnership with a local provider.”

The University System of Georgia added that “students, faculty, and staff who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated against the disease and show no symptoms.”

Working remotely will also end on June 30, as “all employees are expected to return to their previous work arrangement at that time.”

“Current summer teaching assignments are excluded from this transition deadline,” the system said. “Lack of vaccination is not grounds for a request for an accommodation.”

When it comes to “social distancing,” the guidelines say that “unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue socially distancing from others when possible.”

“Fully vaccinated individuals can resume campus classes and other activities without physically distancing,” the system added.

Not all university systems have reached the same conclusion when it comes to how to proceed regarding vaccine mandates.

The State University of New York System is mandating students get vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus in order to return to campus — under a direction given by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D).

Gov. Cuomo said last week that the university system will launch a vaccine requirement for all students seeking to go back to their campuses in the fall semester, according to a report by Buffalo News.

While students will be required to get the jab, a spokesperson for State University of New York System (SUNY) told Buffalo News that there are no plans to force SUNY employees to get vaccinated.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.