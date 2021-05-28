Report: YouTube Blocks News Clip of Mother Criticizing Child Mask Mandates

YouTube, the Google-owned video platform, blocked a news clip of a mother in Georgia objecting to mask mandates for children, according to reports from Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott.

Grabien is a popular video clipping service that provides news clips and other material to media outlets. Its founder, Tom Elliott, slammed YouTube for censoring his clip.

Grabien has since uploaded the clip to a different video hosting provider. It can be watched here.

The clip shows a woman condemning local elected officials in Georgia for continuing mask mandates for children. “Forcing 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9-year-old little children to cover their noses and their mouths, where they breathe, for 7 hours a day, every day for the last nine months, for a virus that you know doesn’t affect them, that is not in their best interest,” says the mother.

“This has to stop. Defend our children. My 6-year-old can’t come up here and say this. It has to stop. Take these off of our children”

I’ve updated Grabien’s post of this video w/ a transcript of the mother’s full comments. Can anyone find anything she says that contradicts WHO guidance on Covid, as YouTube/Google claims? Because I can’t. https://t.co/V1qvX4z10N — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2021

“Can anyone find anything she says that contradicts WHO guidance on Covid, as YouTube/Google claims? Because I can’t,” said Elliott.

Incidentally the WHO agrees with this mother that there is currently no scientific basis for compelling all children to wear masks indoors/outdoors as a measure to stop the spread of Covid. So YouTube's "medical misinformation" claim is entirely false. https://t.co/nOSI7eF5z3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2021

“Parents are allowed to express opinions over whether their children should be forced into wearing masks. Parents’ perspectives are a valid part of the public debate. This mother does not represent herself as a doctor or medical expert,” Elliott continued.

“Incidentally the WHO agrees with this mother that there is currently no scientific basis for compelling all children to wear masks indoors/outdoors as a measure to stop the spread of Covid. So YouTube’s “medical misinformation” claim is entirely false.”

I appealed, noting there's nothing in the WHO guidance this mother is contradicting (supposedly the basis of the video being taken offline). @YouTube has already rejected the appeal. Apparently the platform must remain "safe" from concerned mothers. pic.twitter.com/JyTmaaol5u — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2021

Elliott said that he appealed YouTube’s decision through the platform’s official channels, but his appeal was rejected.

“Apparently the platform must remain ‘safe’ from concerned mothers,” said Elliott.

Breitbart News reached out to Google, which owns YouTube, for comment. Google did not respond with any statement on the record at the time of publication.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.