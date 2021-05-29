Social Media Mocks Amazon’s ‘Health Kiosk’ as ‘Despair Closet’

Amazon has introduced a small box called “AmaZen” for employees to sit in for their “mental wellbeing.” The kiosk was immediately mocked across social media as a “despair closet.”

The Guardian reports that the e-commerce giant Amazon has introduced a human-sized box featuring an interactive kiosk where workers can watch videos about “mental health” and “mindfulness practices.” The booth is referred to as “AmaZen” and is described by Amazon as a place for employees to go and “focus on their mental wellbeing.”

One user reposted a video that Amazon uploaded of the room in practice but has since appeared to delete:

The « AmaZen » mindful room video has been deleted. But I recorded it because it’s awesome. pic.twitter.com/hYRNR8S1dX — Daniel Zamora Vargas (@DanielZamoraV) May 28, 2021

Amazon has frequently been criticized for the working conditions of its warehouse employees, which have previously alleged that they are not provided with sufficient bathroom breaks, are put in frequent danger, and are forced to spend entire shifts on foot. Workers stated that the company’s money would be better spent on supporting its labor force.

Amazon workers: Literally dying in stressful conditions. Amazon: Have a phone booth with a mindfulness video for “wellness”!https://t.co/jnZI8cujAZ — TalkPoverty.org (@TalkPoverty) May 27, 2021

Social media wags immediately branded the Amazon design as a “despair closet.”

Some have branded it a “mobile Despair Closet” https://t.co/FLAj4Xrksa — TAXI (@designtaxi) May 28, 2021

Others were quick to ridicule the idea and took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new feature:

the AmaZen “ZenBooth” is here! a Porta Potty would be more useful to its intensely exploited and surveilled workers but I appreciate Amazon’s commitment to the bit https://t.co/U0GLysPqkP — Alex Press (@alexnpress) May 27, 2021

stressed out at work? just use our new amazen box. pic.twitter.com/oz4C5n284H — AstroAtze ☭ (@AstroAtze) May 28, 2021

Amazon had a stupid ass idea for a "AmaZen" box where employees can hide out for a few minute and…read mental health tips. The idea was absolutely brain dead and everyone shat on them for it. And now they're deleting the whole announcement. pic.twitter.com/SXdhSLYlYw — Weaponized Nerd Rage (@WeaponizedRage) May 27, 2021

It goes into the AmaZen

Or else it gets the hose again pic.twitter.com/dzFa7k9NKk — Honey Bud 🍯🐝 (@Honey_Bud) May 28, 2021

