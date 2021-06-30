Twitter Blacklists ‘Journalists Posting Their L’s’ Account for Mocking Media

Twitter has blacklisted the popular account “Journalists Posting Their L’s,” which primarily mocked the media by repostingmaterial that had already been posted or published by journalists. The account had accumulated over 163,000 followers on Twitter before being banned from the platform.

In internet slang, to “post one’s L” is to intentionally or intentionally reveal a failure of some kind in public.

While the account’s intent is to mock journalists, it has been careful not to tag them or do anything that could be construed as a violation of Twitter’s policy against targeted harassment.

The vast majority of posts from the account consist of screenshots of tweets made by journalists, without tagging them and without any additional commentary from the account.

The last tweet made by the account before its ban also followed this format. It was a screenshot of a post from freelance journalist Deanna Schwartz, who has written for the Boston Globe, the Times of Israel, and Teen Vogue among other publications.

The post that the “Posting Ls” account shared was Schwartz sharing a new article for the Lily News, titled “I’m about to turn 21 and haven’t had my first kiss. I blame the pandemic.”

The account did not add any commentary to the tweet nor encourage any users to harass Schwartz, but the writer still claimed to be receiving “sexist and antisemitic harassment” as a result of the post.

Responding to Schwartz via DM, the Posting Ls account said “none of my posts are targeted harassment nor am I responsible for anything not tweeted by this account. Never had a dialogue [with] a journo on this account and don’t plan on it have a nice day.”

Shortly afterward, the account was blacklisted.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

