Intel Will Put Unvaccinated Employees on Unpaid Leave

Intel, the world’s leading producer of microchips, has told employees they will be forced into unpaid leave if they are not fully vaccinated by the company’s deadline of January 4, or fail to provide a religious or medical exemption.

Workers who fail to meet the requirements will be put on unpaid leave beginning in April, although the company will still consider exemption requests up to March 15.

Employees will not be fired, and will continue to receive health benefits, according to Intel HR chief Christy Pambianchi.

Internet giant Google, has taken harsher measures with employees, threatening disciplinary action and termination of employment against workers who refuse to get vaccinated.

In a staff memo obtained by CNBC, Google gave employees until December 3 to share their vaccination status with the company or apply for a medical/religious exemption. After declarations were made, the company said it would then contact the people who either did not register, were unvaccinated, or had their exemptions rejected. “The document said employees who haven’t complied with the vaccination rules by the Jan. 18 deadline will be placed on ‘paid administrative leave’ for 30 days,” reported CNBC. “After that, the company will put them on ‘unpaid personal leave’ for up to six months, followed by termination.” Google will soon be requiring its workers to enter its offices three days a week and will no longer permit the stay-at-home work culture that has become so dominant during the age of coronavirus.

Another major company, supermarket chain Kroger Co., initially promised paid leave to unvaccinated employees before backtracking on the decision.

Southwest Airlines initially planned to put unvaccinated employees with pending exemptions on unpaid leave after December 8, but backed down in the face of employee protests which coincided with the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

