Ukraine Demands Twitter Suspend Russia’s Account

Ukraine’s official Twitter account has demanded that Twitter ban Russia’s account from the platform as the Russian invasion inches west towards Kyiv.

“Hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here,” said Ukraine. “No place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms.”

“They should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people @TwitterSupport.”

In another post, Ukraine shared a meme depicting Adolf Hitler cradling Vladimir Putin’s face.

“This is not a meme, but our and your reality right now,” said Ukraine.

As Russian forces neared the capital city of Kyiv, the official Ukraine account called on followers to join a “Twitter-storm” condemning the Russian invasion.

“Join our Twitter-storm on February 24rd from 12 to 2pm Kyiv, 10 am – 12 pm UTC. Use #StopRussianAggression and #RussiaInvadedUkraine hashtags to tell the world of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and the fact that Ukraine is under attack.”

Ukraine also called on its social media followers to “spread only verified information” about the conflict, and support organizations that “strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.”

“Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine,” said Ukraine. “Wherever you are and whatever you do, you can help Ukraine now. You can help Ukraine against Russian aggression.”

#RussiaInvadedUkraine Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine at 6:00 a.m. Moscow time today, its forces quickly advancing deep into the country, in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation for the de-Militarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.”

“Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine,” he said, while urging Ukrainian troops to surrender.

“I urge you to immediately lay down your weapons and go home. All servicemen of the Ukrainian army who fulfill this demand will be able to freely leave the combat zone and return to their families,” said Putin.

The Ukrainian government is distributing small arms to its citizens following heavy losses.

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities,” said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.

Explosions have been heard in the capital city of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and other Ukrainian cities. Russian forces have reportedly seized the Gostomel airfield airport on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, as the first Ukrainian refugees arrive in neighboring Poland.

