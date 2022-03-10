Elon Musk’s Tesla Heaps Praise on Communist China

China’s state-run Global Times recently published an article titled “Tesla, Other U.S. Firms Confident in China Growth Prospects,” which includes gushing praise for the genocidal communist dictatorship from Elon Musk’s Tesla. According to Musk’s company, China is “natural fertile ground for Tesla’s innovative technology implementation and new energy ecosystem construction.”

In a recent article, China’s state-run Global Times outlines how U.S. companies are continuing to expand their business in China. These companies include tech giants like Amazon and Tesla and water technology firms like Xylem. Elaine Chang, the corporate vice president and managing director of Amazon Web Services Greater China, told the Global Times that Amazon felt greatly supported by the Chinese government in recent years.

China plans to make greater use of foreign investment, leading the Amazon VP to say: “This undoubtedly injects strong confidence into our future development for Amazon Web Services and other multinational companies that are deeply involved in China. We also hope to have more opportunities to participate in the development of China’s digital economy and share China’s development opportunities in the future,” Chang said.

Breitbart News has previously reported on Tesla’s close ties to China and the company’s praise of the communist country. Tesla reportedly has further plans to double down on its presence in the country.

In his new book Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer, Breitbart News senior contributor, the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI), and the best-selling author of Clinton Cash and Profiles in Corruption, focuses on how money-grabbing Big Tech firms have placed the privacy of their users and U.S. national security at risk in an attempt to appease China.

Red-Handed also explains Elon Musk’s torrid love affair with the country’s communist dictatorship. After denying he would open Tesla factories in China, Musk dramatically changed his tune.

According to Red-Handed:

Then Beijing rolled out the red carpet: Chinese government–backed banks coughed up $1.6 billion in subsidized loans. And the regulatory red tape to build in China was eliminated by government authorities. “What surprised me is how little time it took for the regulatory process to get approved by the Chinese government,” explained Ivan Su, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. The enormous plant was built in less than a year. Musk arrived in the country for the groundbreaking ceremony and met with top-ranking officials. Two days later, he was meeting with Vice Premier Li Keqiang in the private compound reserved for high- ranking visitors. “I love China very much and I am willing to come here more,” Musk reportedly told Li. The vice premier offered to make him a permanent resident in the country.

Now, the Global Times writes:

Tesla, an early beneficiary of China’s new-energy strategy, said its development in the China market has laid the cornerstone for Tesla’s mission to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” The new-energy vehicle industry has always been one of the focuses of China’s top-level strategy. Under the goals of carbon emissions peaking and carbon neutrality, a number of policies have been introduced one after another, Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla China, told the Global Times. Relying on the accumulation of the Chinese automobile industry over decades, the sector continues to develop with high quality, which also provides a natural fertile ground for Tesla’s innovative technology implementation and new energy ecosystem construction, Tao said.

