Where’s Elon?: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Banned from Twitter 3 Hours After His Return

Despite many conservatives returning to Twitter following news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s successful takeover bid and dedication to free speech, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from the platform once again about three hours after his return.

Business Insider reports that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter on Sunday just hours after returning to the platform following his ban in January 2021 for allegedly spreading “misinformation” about the 2020 presidential election. Lindell has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Lindell announced his return to Twitter on Sunday, posting from a new account he said: “Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD.”

The tweet included a video of Lindell verifying that it was indeed him using the account. “All those other ones are fake accounts and they’ve been using my name out there, so we started this account,” he said. “Please share with everybody you know, let everybody you know, so we can get the word out at Twitter in case they do take it down. Thanks a lot for helping out.”

Approximately three and a half hours later, Lindell’s new account was suspended. A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that the ban was a result of Lindell violating the platform’s rules on ban evasion which prohibits anyone from trying to evade a previous ban via the creation of new accounts.

Lindell told Insider that Twitter did not give him a reason for the ban but called it a “shame.” Lindell stated: “We need to melt down the voting machines and turn them into prison bars,” Lindell said. “Jack Dorsey should be first in line for prison!”

Lindell also noted that he only returned to Twitter in an effort to stop others from creating fake accounts impersonating him. “I put up the Twitter account today to let the public know that none of the fake Mike Lindell accounts on Twitter are mine,” he said, noting that he is still active on his own social-media platform Frank Social.

