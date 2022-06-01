‘I Wish He’d Walk Away:’ Tesla Fans Sour on Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal

As Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter drags on, the Wall Street Journal reports that many Tesla fans are becoming increasingly tired of the billionaire’s focus on the social media company.

In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal notes that with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition on hold and Tesla’s stock price declining, many fans are asking for the billionaire to refocus his attention and abandon his purchase of Twitter.

Tesla has lost roughly 30 percent of its value since April 1 as Musk has continued his attempts to purchase Twitter. Musk recently suggested that his $44 billion acquisition offer of Twitter may be reduced in proportion to the number of bots on the platform. Musk replied to a tweet reading: “If 25% of the users are bots then the Twitter acquisition deal should cost 25% less,” with a single word — “Absolutely.”

Now, many are calling for Musk to turn his attention back toward Tesla. Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund LLC, which owns roughly $50 million worth of Tesla shares, recently commented on the buyout deal, stating: “I wish he would walk away.”

Other Musk followers have expressed similar beliefs, with one tweeting: “Elon, Twitter is an unnecessary distraction. Just focus on Tesla.”

Musk has attempted to reassure Tesla investors and fans, stating: “To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! …Tesla is on my mind 24/7.”

Tesla investor Earl Banning of Dayton, Ohio, commented: “He’s already a lightning rod, and it makes him more of a lightning rod… Elon’s going to continue being Elon.” He added: “I feel that as a long-term shareholder, it will come back to where it should be because they’re executing. They are selling cars, and they’re profitable.”

