YouTuber Tim Pool Evacuates During Live Broadcast Due to ‘Potentially Credible Threat’

YouTuber Tim Pool, the host of the popular Timcast IRL podcast, was forced to evacuate the set of his show during a livestream this week after allegedly hearing of a “potentially credible threat.”

During a recent livestream of the popular Timcast IRL podcast on Wednesday, host Tim Pool and his crew were forced to evacuate the set after allegedly receiving a “potentially credible threat.” At around 8:30 p.m. CT as host Ian Crossland was speaking, crew members entered the set and spoke to Pool who quickly said “we have to evacuate the building.”

The stream remained online, but the cast and crew left the building quickly, a clip of which can be seen below:

Wow! Just now, during a live taping of @Timcast, the crew is told they must evacuate the building. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/GaolmlfzVl — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2022

34,000 viewers continued to watch the stream:

34,000 people watching an empty @Timcast studio. Live. More people watching this than the watched the state of the union address. And the Oscars. Combined 😂 pic.twitter.com/IPSIXG52UK — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 9, 2022

Pool discussed the situation on Twitter, stating that police were on the scene:

Potentially credible threat Police on site Specialists en route Keeping details to a minimum for security reasonshttps://t.co/QXDUir4azt — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 9, 2022

Louder With Crowder reports that Pool has been the victim of “swatting” multiple times in recent months. Swatting is a term used to describe when an individual calls in a fake dangerous situation to a police department and provides the address of their target as the location. This often results in a police SWAT team arriving, and in some cases has resulted in the death of innocent people.

On Wednesday night another YouTuber, Jeremy Hambly, — known online as The Quartering — indicated that he too had been the victim of swatting:

Seems Jeremy and I got swatted by the same person https://t.co/P3FZgjjSNc — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 9, 2022

The individual responsible for the swatting remains unknown.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com