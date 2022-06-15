Ford Halts Sales of Mustang Mach-E Electric Cars over Potential Safety Defect

A Ford Mustang Mach-E compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the 2022 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The NYIAS returns after being cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Bloomberg/Getty
Lucas Nolan

Ford has instructed dealers to temporarily halt sales of its top-selling electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, due to a potential safety defect that could leave the car immobile. The problem impacts about 49,000 out of 100,000 Mustang Mach-Es that Ford has built in Mexico and will likely result in a recall on vehicles already sold.

CNBC reports that Ford has instructed car dealerships to temporarily halt the sale of its electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, due to a potential safety defect that could render the vehicle immobile. Force posted notices to dealerships Monday stating that the potentially affected vehicles include 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es built from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at the automaker’s Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E (FREDERIC J. BROWN /Getty)

James Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co. (Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty)

According to a Ford spokesperson, almost 49,000 of the roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced during the time frame will be part of a recall. The problem relates to the potential overheating of the cars’ high voltage battery main contactors, an electrically controlled switch for a power circuit.

The issue can lead to a malfunction preventing the vehicle from starting or immediately losing power while in motion. The recall is just the latest in a long line related to electric vehicles including Tesla cars. Ford has issued a handful of recalls regarding the Mach-E since its launch, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

The recalls have related to a number of issues, from a software error causing unintended acceleration to problems with loose subframe bolts and inadequate bonding for thousands of vehicles with glass panel roofs. A Ford spokesperson said that the company submitted a recall petition to the NHTSA, which handles these matters.

Ford expects to have a solution to the latest issue in the third quarter, and Mustang Mach-E owners will be notified via mail after repair instructions and parts ordering information are provided to car dealerships. The Ford spokesperson added that the remedy will include a software update to the car’s “Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module and Battery Energy Control Module,” and will be conducted remotely.

