Report: Facebook Blocks Links to Website for Class Action Payouts from Facebook

Facebook is reportedly blocking links to the official page explaining how to receive payouts in a successful class action lawsuit brought against the company.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted preliminary approval to a $90 million settlement between Facebook and class action plaintiffs who alleged that Facebook tracked their activity even when logged out of the service, through non-Facebook websites that displayed the “Like” button.

The settlement page says “If you are a person who, between April 22, 2010 and September 26, 2011, inclusive, were a Facebook User in the United States who visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the Facebook Like button, you may be eligible for a payment from a Class Action Settlement.”

It goes on to provide instructions for how to claim the Facebook payout.

But, according to Reclaim The Net, Facebook is making it difficult for users to access the website from its platform.

Via Reclaim The Net:

When users on Facebook Messenger try to share the link with someone, they’re greeted with a message saying, “(#368) The action attempted has been deemed abusive or is otherwise disallowed,” hindering the sharing of the claim information. On desktop, Facebook is blocking links to the page under its “spam” policy. The more people that come forward to claim, the more support similar privacy cases will get. Facebook blocking these links on its platform is hindering the efforts to get people to come forward to claim.

Facebook and other social media platforms have long faced allegations that they tracked users who are not logged in to their platforms (or not even signed up) through social media sharing buttons.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @LibertarianBlue.