Journalist Alex Berenson Settles Lawsuit With Twitter

Science writer and prominent skeptic of official coronavirus policies Alex Berenson has settled his lawsuit with Twitter, which he brought against the tech company after it blacklisted him in 2021.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Berenson, a former science writer for the New York Times, was blacklisted after he questioned the efficacy of vaccines against coronavirus.

Via Breitbart News:

Prior to his ban, Berenson had tweeted about vaccines’ failure to stop the infection and transmission of the virus, a tweet that Twitter labeled “misleading.” “It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission,” tweeted Berenson. “Don’t think of it as a vaccine. Think of it — at best — as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS.” “And we want to mandate it? Insanity.”

Berenson posted news of the settlement on his Substack newsletter, Unreported Truths. Most of the settlement’s details are confidential, but Berenson stressed his belief that Twitter agreeing to settle had nothing to do with Elon Musk’s attempted purchase of the company, which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO initiated while the lawsuit was ongoing.

Via Unreported Truths:

At least from my point of view, Elon Musk had nothing to do with what’s happening here. I emailed Musk briefly about the suit in April, after Twitter accepted his offer and before Judge William Alsup rejected Twitter’s motion to dismiss and allowed my lawsuit to proceed. (At the hearing on April 28, Alsup himself raised the question of whether Musk’s purchase would make the lawsuit moot.) Musk didn’t email back. The last time I’ve heard from him was last year. Whether the deal played any role in Twitter’s decision to settle is a question you’ll have to ask them, but I mostly doubt it, given the fact that no one really knows if – much less when – it will close.

Citing Musk’s links to China, Berenson concluded by saying he was “less than the ideal First Amendment hero,” and that “his commitment to free speech may be absolute in principle, but it’s been spotty in practice, as more than one Tesla whistleblower will attest.”

