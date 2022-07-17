Elon Musk Files Motion Against Twitter’s Effort to Fast-Track Trial

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly filed a motion opposing Twitter’s request to fast-track the trial over his decision to pull out of his $44 billion deal to purchase the social media giant.

The Guardian reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has filed a motion to oppose Twitter’s recent request to fast-track a trial over Musk’s decision to pull out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. Musk’s lawyers filed a motion with the Delaware Chancery Court on Friday saying that Twitter’s “unjustifiable request” to rush the case to trial in two months should be rejected.

Twitter recently filed a lawsuit against Musk over his decision to end the buyout deal. Twitter hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP appears to be a calculated one, as the move gives them access to lawyers including William Savitt and Leo Strine, who served as Chancellor of the Delaware Chancery Court where the case will be heard.

Musk has reportedly hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as his legal representation in the matter. The firm previously led a successful defense against a defamation claim in 2019 and is representing Musk in an ongoing shareholder lawsuit over his failure to take Tesla private in 2018.

Twitter has requested for the trial to begin in September as the merger agreement with Musk terminates on October 25, 2022. Musk’s filing states: “Twitter’s sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing.”

Musk’s lawyers argued that the dispute over bot accounts on the platform was fundamental to Twitter’s value and very fact and expert-intensive. The lawyers stated that the required substantial time for discovery and requested a trial date on or after February 13, 2023.

