Woke Reddit Bans the Word ‘Groomer’ as ‘Hate Speech’

Reddit has banned the word “groomer,” a description of child predators who expose children to sexually explicit material, in what it says is an effort to tackle “hate speech.” The site also banned the claim, which until recently was a matter of mainstream psychology, that being transgender is a mental illness. In protest, some on social media have coined the term “predditor” as a replacement for groomer.

Over the past year, the problem of children being exposed to sexually explicit material has attracted increased attention on social media, particularly the leftist-backed trend of children being taken to drag shows.

Slate recently published an article claiming it’s a “good thing” to expose children to drag shows, arguing they are “mature enough” to handle “sexual innuendo.”

The popularity of the word “groomer” arose in response to this trend, quickly becoming the word of choice for people who were horrified at the left’s apparent determination to destroy the innocence of children.

Reddit has now banned the use of the word groomer. The far-left website, which directly interfered in the 2020 election by blacklisting its largest community of pro-Trump users, says it is only banning the word if it is used to reference LGBT people — but that will encompass a wide range of frequently criticized behavior, including taking kids to drag shows and pride parades.

Reddit will now enforce their hate speech policy on content that utilizes the groomer libel. Content that equates LGBTQ people to groomers and pedophiles will violate the hate speech policy. Reddit is now more proactive than Twitter. Your move @TwitterSafety. pic.twitter.com/GhGuBF1KjK — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 15, 2022

A writer for Slate, Alejandra Caraballo, celebrated the news, urging Twitter to take similar action. “Reddit is now more proactive than Twitter,” said Caraballo. “Your move, @TwitterSafety.”

Reddit users and social media onlookers have begun posting #Predditor in response to the censorship.

Reddit has banned the word "groomer." Given that Reddit censors you if you speak out against children transitioning, I think #predditor is a fantastic alternative. pic.twitter.com/8NC6KPLg4J — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 18, 2022

In Reddit’s updated rules, it is also forbidden to “refer to being trans as a mental illness.” The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the standard handbook of mental disorders used by psychiatric professionals around the world, classifies gender dysphoria as a disorder.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.