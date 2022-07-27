FTC Commissioners Lina Khan, Rebecca Slaughter Pander to Far Left at Marxist-Linked Conference

Democrat FTC chairwoman Lina Khan and FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter both spoke at an event last week hosted by a Marxist-linked organization, the Law and Political Economy Project, in which they discussed, among other things, “anti-racist antitrust” and how the FTC can be used to “shape markets and economic outcomes.”

The event was hosted by the Economic Security Project (ESP), and the Law and Political Economy Project (LPE) of Yale University. Breitbart News previously reported on the LPE’s links to Marxists:

The LPE recently teamed up with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to sponsor a nakedly partisan event called “how we win.” According to the LPE’s own website, the goal of the event was to teach attendees how to advance the goals of socialism. The event aimed to share “lessons and how-to experience from successful campaigns around the country, showing how democratic socialist organizers and coalitions can move forward, and achieve tangible wins in support of economic and social justice goals.” The LPE also held an academic symposium on “socialist constitutionalism,” featuring contributions from a number of academics defending socialist models of government and economy.

The LPE admits its focus on a far-left agenda. Its about page includes concepts like “intersectional exploitation,” “mediating tensions between capitalist order and democratic self-rule,” and studying “the relationship between market supremacy and racial, gender, and economic injustice.”

The ESP, the other organization co-hosting the event, supports universal basic income, and have declared that “the free market is dead.”

Khan signaled her support for the ESP’s work in her remarks, praising them as an organization that she “so respect[s] and [has] learned so much from.”

Commissioner Slaughter praised the ESP & LPE for “chang[ing] the direction of the [FTC]’s work,” and also discussed far-left racialist concepts like “anti-racist antitrust,” and the “equity antitrust agenda at the FTC.”

Khan went on to lament that the government doesn’t play enough of a role in “shaping markets and economic outcomes” (emphasis on the word “outcomes”). She attacked the free market as “the product of metaphysical forces.”

Breitbart News reached out to the FTC ahead of Chairwoman Khan and Commissioner Slaughter’s appearance at the event, but did not receive a response.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.