Facebook Posts Reveal Epstein-Linked Magistrate Bruce Reinhart’s Woke, Anti-Trump Attitudes

Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who signed off on the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, has a history of endorsing woke and anti-Trump viewpoints on his Facebook page, according to reports.

Images that appear to be of Reinhart’s Facebook page seen by Breitbart News show Reinhart praising leftist Robert Reich for his criticism of Donald Trump, accusing the former President of lacking “moral stature,” and sharing a woke video about “white privilege.”

In a Facebook post dated 14 January 2017, Reinhart attacked President Trump for his comments about former congressman and woke hero John Lewis.

I generally ignore the President-elect's tweets, but not this one. John Lewis arguably has done more to "make America… Posted by Bruce Reinhart on Saturday, January 14, 2017

“I generally ignore the President-elect’s tweets, but not this one,” said Reinhart. “John Lewis arguably has done more to “make America great” than any living citizen. Last August, I took my son to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma so he could understand the kind of courage and sacrifice required to live in a democratic society. John Lewis embodies that spirit. Although I’ve never met him, he is one of my heroes.”

“Thank you, Robert Reich, for saying what many of us feel, “John Lewis is the conscience of America. Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet.”

“Or, as Joseph Welch said to Joseph McCarthy, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Reinhart, who donated to the campaigns of Barack Obama and Jeb Bush, also shared a video from a page called “WokeFolks,” showing an instructor teaching teenagers about “racial privilege” by making them line up for a race in different starting positions based on the conditions of their birth and upbringing.

As Breitbart News’ Wendell Husebø reported, Reinhart is also linked to the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Magistrate Bruce Reinhart approved the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s estate of Mar-A-Lago, a source confirmed to Breitbart News. Reinhart is also reportedly linked to representing convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees. Since 2018, Reinhart has been a Florida federal magistrate judge after working in private practice for ten years, where he reportedly represented Epstein’s employees. According to the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, Reinhard was “a solo practitioner and as the co-chair of the white collar crime practice group of a national firm.

The raid on Donald Trump’s home has led to cross-party condemnations from politicians, with even Democrats like Andrew Cuomo and former Democrat presidential candidates like Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard speaking out about the FBI’s tactics.