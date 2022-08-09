Magistrate Bruce Reinhart approved the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s estate of Mar-A-Lago, a source confirmed to Breitbart News. Reinhart is also reportedly linked to representing convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees.

Since 2018, Reinhart has been a Florida federal magistrate judge after working in private practice for ten years, where he reportedly represented Epstein’s employees. According to the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, Reinhard was “a solo practitioner and as the co-chair of the white collar crime practice group of a national firm. His practice focused on white collar criminal defense and complex civil litigation”:

From 1996-2008, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in West Palm Beach. From 1988-1996, he was a Trial Attorney in the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, having entered the Department as part of the Attorney General’s Honors Program. He began his legal career as the law clerk to the Honorable Norma L. Shapiro on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

There's always a Jeffrey Epstein angle: Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate in West Palm who signed off on the warrant to search Trump's mar-a-lago, left the US Attorney's office to represent Epstein's staff his first sex trafficking case. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) August 9, 2022