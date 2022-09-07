Glenn Geeenwald Slams Corrupt, Pro-Censorship Corporate News Industry

Journalist Glenn Greenwald recently took to Twitter to outline how he believes leftists are methodically and systematically stifling dissent through coordination with various elements of the state and media.

Greenwald tweeted:

The regime of censorship being imposed on the internet – by a consortium of DC Dems, billionaire-funded "disinformation experts," the US Security State, and liberal employees of media corporations – is dangerously intensifying in ways I believe are not adequately understood. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

A series of "crises" have been cynically and aggressively exploited to inexorably restrict the range of permitted views, and expand pretexts for online silencing and deplatforming. Trump's election, Russiagate, 1/6, COVID and war in Ukraine all fostered new methods of repression. pic.twitter.com/RXIbcMhiiD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald notes that a number of topics have become “off limits” to discuss in the mainstream media and that those that attempt to bring them to light — such as by podcaster Joe Rogan — face intense pressure to step back in line.

During the failed attempt in January to force Spotify to remove Joe Rogan, the country's most popular podcaster – remember that? – I wrote that the current religion of Western liberals in politics and media is censorship: their prime weapon of activism.

https://t.co/SAMtK31UY8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

However, the failure to force Rogan to step back in line only strengthened these campaigns, according to Greenwald:

But that Rogan failure only strengthened their repressive campaigns. Dems routinely abuse their majoritarian power in DC to explicitly coerce Big Tech silencing of their opponents and dissent. This is *Govt censorship* disguised as corporate autonomy.

https://t.co/7s5uY175HZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

There's now an entire new industry, aligned with Dems, to pressure Big Tech to censor. Think tanks and self-proclaimed "disinformation experts" funded by Omidyar, Soros and the US/UK Security State use benign-sounding names to glorify ideological censorship as neutral expertise. pic.twitter.com/5JxSYugUIf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald claims that leftist media employees are the worst offenders, aligning with leftist organizations while posing as independent journalists.

The worst, most vile arm of this regime are the censorship-mad liberal employees of big media corporations (@oneunderscore__, @BrandyZadrozny, @TaylorLorenz, NYT tech unit). Masquerading as "journalists," they align with the scummiest Dem groups (@mmfa) to silence and deplatform. pic.twitter.com/CMpONlXngi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald further noted the hypocrisy of those on the left decrying fascism while attempting to “unite state and corporate power to censor their critics:”

It is astonishing to watch Dems and their allies in media corporations posture as opponents of "fascism" – while their main goal is to *unite state and corporate power* to censor their critics and degrade the internet into an increasingly repressive weapon of information control. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

A major myth that must be quickly dismantled: political censorship is not the by-product of autonomous choices of Big Tech companies. This is happening because DC Dems and the US Security State are threatening reprisals if they refuse. They're explicit:pic.twitter.com/j64rCdZ82L — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald said that those posing as “journalists” are taking the lead in “agitating censorship” and calling on corporate giants to ban dissenters:

But the worst is watching people whose job title in corporate HR Departments is "journalist" take the lead in agitating for censorship. They exploit the platforms of corporate giants to pioneer increasingly dangerous means of banning dissenters. *These* are the authoritarians. pic.twitter.com/Ru6oGtIrFb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

This is the frog-in-boiling-water problem: the increase in censorship is gradual but continuous, preventing recognition of how severe it's become. The EU now legally *mandates censorship of Russian news. They've made it *illegal* for companies to air it.

https://t.co/mtWA4utXJE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald notes that multiple tactics are being used to silence critics:

So many new tactics of censorship repression have emerged in the West: Trudeau freezing bank accounts of tucker-protesters; Paypal partnering with ADL to ban dissidents from the financial system; Big Tech platforms openly colluding in unison to de-person people from the internet. pic.twitter.com/O9U2s89ca1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

All of this stems from the classic mentality of all would-be tyrants: our enemies are so dangerous, their views so threatening, that everything we do – lying, repression, censorship – is noble. That's what made the Sam Harris confession so vital: that's how liberal elites think. pic.twitter.com/D7Fdzjoeab — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald claims that of all the recent stories, the one that disturbs him the most is that of the Hunter Biden scandal:

This is why I regard the Hunter Biden scandal as uniquely alarming. The media didn't just "bury" the archive. CIA concocted a lie about it (it's "Russian disinformation"); media outlets spread that lie; Big Tech censured it — because lying and repression to them is justified! pic.twitter.com/2ywVxAj7rR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

The authoritarian mentality that led CIA, corporate media and Big Tech to lie about the Biden archive before the election is the same driving this new censorship craze. It's the hallmark of all tyranny: "our enemies are so evil and dangerous, anything is justified to stop them." — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

How come **not one media outlet** that spread this CIA lie – the Hunter Biden archive was "Russian disinformation" – retracted or apologized? This is why: they believe they are so benevolent, their cause so just, that lying and censorship are benevolent.

pic.twitter.com/oE2BKYgy4B — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

However, Greenwald states that there is still hope and those fighting back:

The one encouraging aspect: as so often happens with despotic factions, they are triggering and fueling the backlash to their excesses. Sites devoted to free speech – led by Rumble, along with Substack, Callin, and others – are exploding in growth. https://t.co/9VbsO4MhOS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

But the reactions to these attempts is still to attempt to crush them as quickly as possible:

But as these free speech platforms grow and become a threat, the efforts to crush them also grow – exactly as @AOC, other Dems and their corporate media allies successfully demanded Google, Apple and Amazon destroy Parler when it became the single most-popular app in the country. pic.twitter.com/HFRVSVDZOJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

It is hard to overstate how much pressure is now brought to bear by liberal censors on these free speech platforms, especially Rumble. Their vendors are threatened. Their hosting companies targeted. They have accounts cancelled and firms refusing to deal with them. It's a regime. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald states that there is a “war in the West” over the internet and free expression:

It's not melodrama or hyperbole to say: what we have is a war in the West, a war over whether the internet will be free, over whether dissent will be allowed, over whether we will live in the closed propaganda system our elites claim The Bad Countries™ impose. It's no different. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

In even the most despotic nations, the banal, conformist citizen thinks they're free. As Rosa Luxemburg said: "he who does not move, does not feel his chains." Of course the Chris Hayes's and Don Lemon's think this is all absurd: Good Liberals threaten nobody and thus flourish. pic.twitter.com/jvKn0qmsZy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald states that the measure of a free society is how it treats its dissidents, and so far that has included imprisonment, exile, or silencing:

The measure of societal freedom is not how servants of power are treated: they're always left alone or rewarded. The key metric is how dissidents are treated. Now, they are imprisoned (Assange), exiled (Snowden) and, above all, silenced by corporate/state power (dissidents). pic.twitter.com/5AojVGV9OB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

For more than a month, I've removed myself from the news cycle and The Discourse because my only priority right now is my family, my kids and my husband's health. But distance brings clarity. This censorship mania consuming Western liberals is deeply dangerous — and growing. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

As I've often said, the media outlets screaming most loudly about "disinformation" are the ones that spread it most frequently, casually and destructively (NBC/CNN/WPost, etc). It's equally true of those now claiming to fight "fascism": real repression comes *from them.* pic.twitter.com/jhXWJ8AN3e — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald says he plans to stay largely detached from this issue as he handles a family health crisis but that freedom and free speech are still extremely important causes:

I'm going to remain detached until the health crisis in our family is resolved. But internet freedom and free speech are not ancillary causes. They are central. This was the core cause of the Snowden reporting. Without a free internet and free speech, dissent is an illusion. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald further noted that the enemy of free speech is not our “neighbors” who have been deceived into supporting the wrong party, but the system of propaganda that forces them into an opinion they cannot allow to be challenged:

Above all, stay focused on who your real enemies are. They're not your neighbors who have been deceived into supporting the wrong party or wrong ideology. They are victims of the repression, which is all about maintaining a closed system of propaganda that can't be challenged. pic.twitter.com/B4DfgVSROB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

The worst of all – the most repugnant and despicable – are those calling themselves "journalists" while doing the opposite of what that term implies: they serve rather than challenge power, they deceive rather than inform, they demand censorship rather than free and open inquiry. pic.twitter.com/s4ocFn60u3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

Greenwald noted that the primary target of criticism should be the pro-censorship “journalists” that are attempting to suppress free speech and the right to dissent:

Heap scorn on the corporate outlets and their deceitful, pro-censorship employees abusing the "journalist" label. Read them with full skepticism, or just ignore them. Support outlets and platforms that want to protect free inquiry and the right of dissent, not rob you of it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2022

