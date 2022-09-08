Sebastian Gorka: Contact Your Senators to Stop Media Cartel Bill

Dr. Sebastian Gorka hosted Breitbart News senior reporter Allum Bokhari on his America First show to discuss the dangerous new Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), and how it would lead to a whole new era of collusion between Big Tech and Big Media.

“The purpose of this bill is to create a media cartel, an exemption from antitrust law for media companies that would allow them to combine forces to pressure the tech companies, essentially for whatever they want,” Bokhari told Gorka.

“It’s going to lead to more elevation of the mainstream media and social media companies’ algorithms, and it’s going to lead to more suppression of their competitors,” he added.

Watch Below:

The JCPA “enables more collusion between Big Media and Big Tech, which is of course, the worst trend we’ve seen in Silicon Valley, the elevation of the failing legacy media that has diluted the American public so often with hoax narratives like Russia-gate,” Bokhari explained.

Bokhari also noted that “at Breitbart, we’ve been getting statements from senators all week. [Rep.] Josh Hawley (R-MO) came out against the bill yesterday. We just had a story up on Senator [Thom ] Tillis (R-NC) coming out against it — senators Blackburn, Rubio, Cotton, Mike Lee.”

But some Republicans are backing the JCPA, such as Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Thune (R-SD), Bokhari said.

“I think it’s a huge mistake for Republicans [who support the JCPA], because they are essentially trying to bail out the same mainstream media that has been calling their voters insurrectionists and extremists for the past two years.”

Gorka reacted by imploring his audience to contact their senators and representatives about the dangerous bill.

“It is a midterm election year. Let’s put the pressure on everybody out there,” Gorka said. “Please, look up the number for your senator, look up the number for your representative and just call their office.”

“It means a great deal to just let your voice be heard, and tell them that the JCPA must not be supported by them,” Gorka added.

As Breitbart News previously reported, big media lobbyists are working overtime to get Republican lawmakers on board with the JCPA, promising it will somehow protect conservative media. Those same lobbyists, however, are telling Democrats that the bill will help curtail “misinformation” online — a buzzword for censoring conservatives.

