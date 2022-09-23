Elon’s Goof: Tesla Recalls 1 Million+ Cars over Power Window Problem

More than one million Tesla vehicles have been recalled due to a defect with the vehicles’ windows that means they can injure people due to not complying with federal standards for power windows.

AP News reports that Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the United States as the windows of the vehicles appear to have a faulty automatic window reversal system meaning they can catch and injure people when closing.

In documents published on Thursday by U.S. safety regulators, Tesla says that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that this violates federal safety standards for power windows. Tesla claims that an online software update should fix the issue.

The recall pertains to certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022 are also affected.

The problem was discovered by Tesla during production testing in August. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by letter starting November 15 and the company claims that vehicles in production got the required window update starting September 13.

This is another in a long line of Tesla recalls in recent years. Breitbart News reported in June 2021 that Chinese regulators announced that Tesla would “recall” almost 300,000 China-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y cars for an online software update related to assisted driving, with owners not required to return their vehicles for the update. This is Tesla’s first experience in tangling with regulators in Communist China.

In February, Tesla recalled almost 54,000 vehicles as their “Full Self-Driving” software let them roll through stop signs without coming to a halt.

In December 2021, Breitbart News reported that Tesla recalled 475,000 of its vehicles in the U.S. — approximately half of the vehicles it has sold in the country — to address a number of safety issues, one of which is potential front trunk latch failure which would result in the hood of the car flying up while driving and obstructing the driver’s view through the windshield.

Read more at AP News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan