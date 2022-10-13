Facebook ‘Whistleblower’ Frances Haugen Teams Up with Deep Staters and Democrats to ‘Fix’ Social Media

Frances Haugen, the Facebook “whistleblower” who was turned into a celebrity by politicians and the establishment media for demanding sweeping censorship of social media, is teaming up with former members of the Deep State, establishment Republicans, and top Democrats to “fix” social media.

The coalition is called the Council for Responsible Social Media, and is a project of Issue One, a nonprofit which according to CNBC plans to “address the harmful impacts social media can have on kids, communities and national security.”

The Council’s founding members include Chris Krebs, the former federal cybersecurity official who turned on Trump in the final months of his presidency, and who, like Haugen, was made into a star media pundit as a reward.

The nonprofit is filled with other former Deep State bigwigs.

Its members also include retired NSA director and U.S. Navy admiral Michael S. Rogers, former CIA director Michael Gross, and two former Secretaries of Defense: Chuck Hagel and Leon Panetta.

In comments to CNBC, Haugen said she wanted to ensure platforms were “safe by design” instead of relying on content moderation to remove material she and her establishment friends dislike.

Via CNBC:

Many conservatives are skeptical of content moderation because they believe platforms can use it to censor certain viewpoints, though mainstream platforms have repeatedly denied they do so. Haugen said she sees content moderation as largely a “distraction from the real path forward, which is around product design, safety by design, transparency.” It’s more important than ever to design for safety rather than rely on content moderation alone, Haugen said, as platforms move toward end-to-end encryption that prevents them from being able to monitor the substance of messages between users.

In other words, if platforms are designed to make it hard or impossible for certain types of content to reach a wide audience, then content moderation is unnecessary.

Haugen has previously slammed social media for employing algorithms that amplify user preferences and enable content to go viral — the very mechanism that allows social media to threaten the legacy media’s grip on information and narratives, and, by extension, the power of establishment elites.

