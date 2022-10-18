Toy for the Elites: Cadillac’s $300,000 Electric ‘Celestiq’ Gets Just 300 Miles per Charge

General Motors announced that its new $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq, an electric vehicle, will get just 300 miles of range per charge — or about one mile for every thousand dollars spent.

As part of General Motors’s goal to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035, the car company’s new Cadillac Celestiq — starting at $300,000, before delivery fees and options — will be hand-built to customer preferences, according to a report by Business Insider. Production of the Cadillac EV is set to begin in December 2023.

That heavy price tag will reportedly get customers a sedan with “exaggerated, concept-car styling and a silhouette like nothing else on the road.” The car is meant to compete with high-end brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

“It looks exceptionally long and has a slanted, fastback rear end reminiscent of EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQS,” Business Insider reports.

Along with an interior “marked by sleek lines and a clean aesthetic,” the Celestiq will have five screens, with the most extravagant display consisting of two separate screens, coming to 55 inches in length, and spanning the dashboard.

There will also be a slanted “Front Command Center” mounted to the center console, and back-seat passengers will get a “Rear Command Center,” and 12.6-inch screens mounted to the front seatbacks.

The Celestiq will also have “ambient lighting” on the inside, leather, as well as a glass roof that can be tinted at the push of a button. The roof will also have four zones that can be controlled independently.

Most interestingly, those who own the new Cadillac will get just 300 miles of driving range from the car’s 111-kilowatt battery. EV range continues to be a serious thorn in the side of consumers looking to go electric, especially for anyone planning to use their vehicle for anything beyond a simple commute.

Last month, a YouTuber with 1.4 million followers attempted to tow a 1930 Ford Model A truck with his brand new 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, but it ended in “a complete and total disaster,” he said.

The truck “towing 3,500 pounds can’t even go 100 miles,” the YouTuber said, adding, “This truck can’t do normal truck things. You would be stopping every hour to recharge, which would take about 45 minutes a pop, and that is absolutely not practical.”

“I had this thing charged to just over 200 miles when I started my day, so ample margin for error when it comes to range and towing and also considering the fact that the trailer was going up empty two times,” he said.

After attaching the empty aluminum trailer to his truck and “pulling out my neighborhood,” which was just about a quarter of a mile away, his EV had already lost three miles of range. By the time he got to his location 32 miles away, the vehicle had lost a staggering 68 miles of range.

