Brain Drain: Elon Musk Pulls 50+ Workers from Tesla to Run Twitter

NBC News reports that with Elon Musk in the process of taking over social media platform Twitter, the Tesla CEO has reportedly enlisted more than 50 of his trusted Tesla employees to assist in the restructuring of the notoriously left-wing company.

Breitbart News previously reported that members of Elon Musk’s inner circle worked with Twitter’s remaining executives over the weekend to detail how the site will approach content moderation as well as plans to lay off 25 percent of the workforce. Alex Spiro, a celebrity lawyer who has represented Musk for many years, was reportedly leading these conversations.

Now, NBC News reports that according to internal records, employees from Musk’s other companies such as Tesla, the Boring Company, and Neuralink are now authorized to work at Twitter. NBC reports that currently there are 50 Tesla employees at Twitter, two from the Boring Company, and one from Neuralink.

Musk has other close friends and advisors assisting in the takeover, including the head of his family office Jared Birchall, investor Jason Calacanis, and founding PayPal COO and venture capitalist David Sacks. Two others sharing Musk’s name are also listed at the company, James and Andrew Musk who have worked for Palantir and Neuralink respectively.

Some of the crossover employees include Tesla’s Director of Software Development Ashok Elluswamy, Director of Autopilot and TeslaBot Engineering Milan Kovac, Senior Director of Software Engineering Maha Virduhagiri, a Senior Staff Technical Program Manager Pete Scheutzow, and Jake Nocon, who is part of Tesla’s surveillance unit. As these important Tesla employees spend at least a portion of their time on Musk’s latest venture, it isn’t known how their responsibilities at Tesla will be impacted.

Musk is reportedly counting on those within his inner circle to guide him on who to and what to cut at Twitter. He is also encouraging them to learn as much about the platform as quickly as possible so that he can begin redesigning the company’s services.

