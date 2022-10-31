Report: Elon Musk’s Inner Circle Worked All Weekend to Plan Twitter Layoffs

According to recent reports, members of Elon Musk’s inner circle worked alongside Twitter’s remaining senior executives through the weekend to discuss the site’s approach to content moderation and plans to lay off 25 percent of the workforce in a first round of staff cuts.

The Washington Post reports that members of Elon Musk’s inner circle reportedly worked with Twitter’s remaining executives over the weekend to detail how the site will approach content moderation as well as plans to lay off 25 percent of the workforce. Alex Spiro, a celebrity lawyer who has represented Musk for many years, was reportedly leading these conversations.

Spiro has been taking an active role in managing several Twitter teams, including legal, government relations, policy, and marketing, according to sources close to the situation. Other longtime musk associates such as David Sacks and Jason Calacanis appeared in the Twitter company directory over the weekend, according to photos seen by the Washington Post.

Both Sacks and Calacanis had official company emails and were given the title “staff software engineer.” Musk has been assigned the official title of CEO, although he has made clear that he has yet to officially assume the CEO role but may do so, and has been calling himself “Chief Twit.”

Musk’s inner circle and Twitter executives have reportedly been deciding on the first round of layoffs at the firm, targeting almost a quarter of Twitter’s 7,000 staff. Layoffs will affect all departments and are expected to impact sales, product, engineering, legal, and the infamously far-left “trust and safety” team as soon as the next few days.

Aside from engineers, some of Twitter’s highest-paid employees work in sales and earn more than $300,000 according to documents seen by the Washington Post.

Read more at the Washington Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan