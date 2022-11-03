Elizabeth Warren Figures Out Silicon Valley: Elon Musk ‘in a Very Dark Room’ Could Decide ‘What We See on Twitter’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reacted to Elon Musk owning Twitter by saying that “one billionaire in a very dark room” could be making decisions about what people are seeing on the social media platform, “based on whatever is running around in the middle of his head.” Warren didn’t seem to share this concern about the leftists running Facebook and Google, who make decisions about what people see on the internet through extensive censorship operations.

After being asked by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert to weigh in on Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter, Warren said, “I look at it this way: somebody is going to make the decisions about what we see on Twitter, right?”

Watch Below:

“It can be made out in the open, it can be made in public, it could be made by a commission, we could decide to do that. We could make the rules posted and out there and for anybody to see,” the senator continued.

“Or, it could be made by one billionaire in a very dark room, based on whatever is running around in the middle of his head,” Warren added. “Me? I think those decisions ought to be made out in the open.”

The senator went on to say that she doesn’t think “any billionaire ought to be the one who has that kind of power to decide how Americans, how people around the world get a chance to talk to each other. So I’ve got a real problem with him.”

Ironically, Democrats and other left-wing activists did not seem as concerned about the idea of who is controlling what people see on Twitter when the company was being run by its previous top executives, including Vijaya Gadde, head of “trust and safety,” who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending former President Donald Trump’s account.

After officially taking over Twitter last week, the Tesla CEO immediately fired the company’s top executives, and has reportedly ordered massive job cuts across the social media platform. Musk is also requesting that managers review employees of the social media company.

The SpaceX founder is also considering becoming Twitter’s new CEO, with plans to reverse many of the lifetime bans for users that have been blacklisted from the, including President Trump.

Meanwhile, rapper Kanye West’s account has been made visible on the platform after having been banned last month. West began tweeting again last week.

