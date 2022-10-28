Report: Musk May Become Twitter CEO, Reverse Lifetime Bans

According to recent reports, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considering taking on the CEO role at Twitter with plans to reverse many of the lifetime bans for users that have been blacklisted from the — including former President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg reports Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is considering assuming yet another CEO role at Twitter after completing his $44 billion acquisition fo the company. Breitbart News reported earlier today that has fired top executives at Twitter including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. The company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was also let ago according to sources and all were promptly escorted out of the company’s offices in San Francisco.

Sources say Musk plans to assume the role of CEO but may eventually exit the role and appoint a new executive to the position. Sources also claim that Musk plans to remove Twitter’s permanent blacklisting of users as he does not believe in lifelong bans.

This would mean users that have previously been removed from the platform, such as former President Donald Trump, should be able to return to the site once again. It remains to be seen if formerly blacklisted users choose to return, and what other policies Musk plans to introduce.

Musk has previously discussed making Twitter a “free speech” platform, yet in a tweet on Thursday said: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

This would appear to mean that Musk’s Twitter will have some form of code of conduct or acceptable behavior that will differ from the current one implemented across the platform. Musk later tweeted “the bird is freed.”

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk plans to hold a companywide town hall today. It is also expected that Twitter will become private today and will dissolve its current board of directors and end public trading of its stock.

