Tough Times: FTX Founder and Democrat Super Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Lists Bahamas Penthouse for $40 Million

FTX founder and Democrat megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried — whose firm Alameda Research allegedly traded billions of dollars from FTX customers’ accounts and leveraged the crypto exchange’s native token as collateral — has listed his Bahamas penthouse for sale with a $40 million asking price.

After losing billions in net worth amid the collapse of his crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried put his 12,000-square feet penthouse in the Bahamas up for sale for nearly $40 million ($39,950,000), according to a report by Semafor.

While a real estate broker for the residence refused to name the owner of the penthouse, people close to current and former FTX employees who have been at the residence confirmed it belongs to Bankman-Fried.

The luxury residence includes a “sumptuous” master bedroom suite with his and her bathrooms, walk-in closets, a private balcony, a spa, a pool, and a private elevator. It also overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, and has Italian marble accents throughout, as well as German-engineered doors and windows, according to the listing.

FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has fallen from a $32 billion cryptocurrency powerhouse to bankruptcy in just one week. Following the collapse of FTX, at least $1 billion in investor assets seem to be missing, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of FTX, and says that Alameda Research is shutting down. After a suspected $477 million hack, the company said it would be removing trading and withdrawals, and moving digital assets offline.

In a rambling Twitter thread attempting to explain the current state of FTX, Bankman-Fried wrote, “I’m sorry. That’s the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better.”

SkyBridge Capital and notorious Trump critic, Anthony Scaramucci — who couldn’t last more than 11 days as a White House communications director — recently traveled to the Bahamas to assist Bankman-Fried.

