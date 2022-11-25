Amazon Workers Plan Global Black Friday Strike to Demand Company ‘Ceases Awful, Unsafe Practices’

Amazon workers around the world are reportedly planning to strike during Black Friday, one of the e-commerce giant’s business time periods, demanding that the company “pays fairly and ceases awful, unsafe practices.” Thousands have reportedly already walked out in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.

Fortune reports that Amazon is facing further trouble from labor unions this week as its staff across the world get set to demonstrate against the e-commerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year. The latest coordinated action is part of a movement dubbed “Make Amazon Pay” and has been organized by 80 trade unions, environmental activism groups, tax watchdogs, and other organizations.

It is expected that Amazon will face strikes at its facilities in around 40 countries. The groups are demanding that Amazon “pays its workers fairly and respects their right to join unions, pays its fair share of taxes and commits to real environmental sustainability.” The Hill reports that thousands have already walked off the job today.

The group has accused Amazon of “squeezing every last drop it can from workers, communities and the planet.” Employees in France, Germany, the U.S., India, and Japan will take part in strikes, walkouts, and protests, while activists in Ireland and South Africa will hold demonstrations at Amazon headquarters in their countries.

Daniel Kopp, one of Make Amazon Pay’s coordinators said in a statement on Thursday: “As workers around the world struggle with the cost of living scandal, Amazon, despite its enormous profits, is forcing real terms pay cuts on its workers. It shirks its taxes, and its CO2 emissions are soaring. In the face of the cost-of-living scandal, global debt crisis and climate emergency, we are coming together to make Amazon pay.”

An Amazon spokesperson told Fortune that it was working to address the issues being raised by the groups which the company said “represents a variety of interests.” “While we are not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these important matters you’ll see that we do take our role and our impact very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

“We are inventing and investing significantly in all these areas, playing a significant role in addressing climate change with the Climate Pledge commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, continuing to offer competitive wages and great benefits, and inventing new ways to keep our employees safe and healthy in our operations network, to name just a few.”

