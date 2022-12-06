Group of 10 GOP Patriots Push Back on McConnell, Democrat Push to Include JCPA in NDAA

Amid a last-ditch effort by media lobbyists to insert the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), a bailout for the mainstream media derided across the partisan spectrum, into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), ten Republican senators are heroically stalling the push.

GOP senate leader Mitch McConnell is the primary antagonist, using two routes to help the Democrats ram through the bailout for their cronies in the media, something even their own supporters on the left oppose.

One route is to attach the bill to the NDAA, a vital defense spending bill seen as a “must-pass,” which is rapidly evolving into a Christmas tree with all sorts of Democrat hobby horses, wholly unrelated to defense, attached to it.

McConnell and the Democrats are also attempting a process known as a “hotwire,” which would pass the JCPA without any debate if no Senator objects to it.

But they have a problem — the number of Senators opposing it has only grown since the push began, with sources on the hill telling Breitbart News that the number of opposing Senators is now up to ten.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has reportedly been particularly active in mobilizing opposition to the bill, having long warned of the JCPA’s potential to deepen the corrupt ties between Big Tech and the media industry, a relationship that has driven censorship of conservatives and independent media.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was the first GOP senator to oppose the bill when it was first introduced in the House in the spring of 2021, recognizing the danger of more censorship, is also one of the Senators reportedly standing in the way of the Democrats and their establishment GOP enablers forcing the bill through without a debate.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who eloquently broke down the problems with the JCPA in the most recent Senate hearing for the bill, is another staunch JCPA opponent preventing the bill from being hotwired.

The last-minute push to enact the JCPA is also attracting the attention of senators who have not previously been involved in the debate. Sources on the hill say Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has also refused to cave in to the media lobby and its allies in the Republican and Democrat leaderships, and has, like Cotton and Blackburn, put a hold on the legislation.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has also reportedly joined the fray on the side of the JCPA opponents, along with Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT).

It is unclear who the other Senators preventing the hotwire are. Other Senators who have publicly opposed the bill include Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

The media industry has thrown everything it has into passing this bill, well aware that there are hundreds of millions to billions of dollars of Big Tech money that could be funneled to them if it passes. Over the past two years, the media has fully deployed its vast clout with politicians, which extends across both parties, to get this legislation over the line, and has repeatedly failed to do so.

The fact that it has been held up so long, in a Democrat-controlled Congress, shows that corporate welfare for even the most powerful and wealthy special interests can be stopped if a few principled lawmakers take a stand.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.